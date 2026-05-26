Maharashtra To Cultivate Napier Grass And Bamboo On Vacant Government Lands To Tackle Fodder Shortage

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X/@cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major initiative aimed at tackling fodder shortage and boosting rural livelihoods, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced an ambitious plan to cultivate Napier grass and bamboo on all vacant government and revenue lands across villages, cities, and forest-adjacent areas in the state.

Lands Leased to Women's SHGs and Unemployed Youth Groups

Under the new policy, these lands will be leased for three years to local women’s self-help groups, the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), and organisations formed by educated unemployed youth.

The decision was taken following directions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the state’s fodder shortage and strengthen the rural economy. A high-level meeting regarding the project was held in the Revenue Ministry and attended by Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal along with senior officials from various departments.

Policy Also Covers Nurseries and Renewable Energy Projects

Bawankule said quality fodder is essential for improving the dairy sector and milk production. He added that the new policy would ensure that no government agricultural or revenue land remains unused. Besides fodder and bamboo cultivation, these lands will also be utilised for nurseries, renewable energy projects, and organic fertiliser production.

Strict Implementation Measures

The government has directed immediate measurement and identification of all government lands across the state. Boards declaring them as “Government Property” will also be installed.

Tripartite Agreement Between MAVIM, BDOs and Agencies

A tripartite agreement mechanism will be implemented between MAVIM, Block Development Officers (BDOs), and the executing agencies for leasing the land. The Revenue Department, through Deputy Collectors, will complete the legal procedures.

The policy will also cover vacant lands under urban authorities including Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and City and Industrial Development Corporation.

The initiative is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities for women’s self-help groups and unemployed youth while promoting sustainable agricultural and rural development across Maharashtra.

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