Central Railway Hikes Vada Pav Price From ₹13 To ₹20, Samosas Also Dearer As New Food Rates Kick In From June 1 | AI

Mumbai: Amid rising inflation across the country, food and beverage items sold at Central Railway station stalls will become more expensive from June 1. The price of vada pav, which currently costs Rs 13, will increase to Rs 20, while samosas will also see a sharp hike from Rs 12 to Rs 20. Railway authorities are also planning changes in the quantity of certain food items.

There is no price hike in juice charges and soda products.

Western Railway Had Revised Rates in 2025

An official said Western Railway had revised prices of food and beverage items at station stalls in 2025, before which the last revision was carried out in 2021. Following a similar pattern, Central Railway has now decided to implement a fresh price revision.

The revised menu will also include several new food items such as slush drinks, donuts with cream, soup, dosa and noodles.

Catering Association Raises Concerns

A functionary associated with the catering association alleged that both Western Railway earlier and now Central Railway have imposed restrictions on the sale of local loose food products such as milkshakes, chana, peanuts and chikki, allegedly to benefit branded companies.

He claimed branded products are typically two to three times more expensive than locally sold loose items, while questions have often been raised over the quantity and quality of packaged branded goods. Despite this, railway authorities have openly supported branded packaged products through official communications, he alleged.

The association further warned that if such a policy is extended to other food categories in the future, it could adversely impact a large section of ordinary and lower-income passengers, who account for more than 40 per cent of total commuters.

Revised Rates of Food Items at Central Railway Stations

Item-- Existing Rate (Rs)-- Revised Rate (Rs)

Vada Pav ----13------ 20

Samosa--- 12 ------20

Ragda Pav ----20 ----25

Pav --------3------5

Ragda/Usal with 1 Pav--- 20 ---25

Sukha Bhel ------20 --------25

Chutney Bhel------ 25 ------30

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