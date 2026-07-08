Maharashtra To Consult Trade Unions On New Labour Code Rules Before Sending Report To Centre

Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar directed officials to consult trade unions before finalising Maharashtra's draft Labour Code rules | X - @advakash

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: Maharashtra Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar has directed the Labour Department to hold detailed consultations with trade unions on the State's draft rules framed under the four new Central Labour Codes before submitting a consolidated report to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Consultations With Trade Unions

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya on Monday, Fundkar said the four expert committees constituted by the Labour Department should engage with the Joint Action Committee of workers' unions on the draft Maharashtra Wage Code Rules, Industrial Relations Code Rules, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Rules, and Social Security Code Rules.

The minister emphasised that the State government would consider the views, objections and suggestions of labour organisations in detail before finalising the report for the Centre. He directed the department to immediately issue an official schedule of meetings to ensure comprehensive discussions on every aspect of the proposed rules.

Workers' Interests Prioritised

Fundkar said safeguarding the interests of workers and employees remains the government's top priority before implementing the new labour codes. He noted that the draft rules have already been placed in the public domain for objections and suggestions, and the consultation process must remain transparent and inclusive.

He assured trade unions that all genuine concerns and recommendations would be duly recorded and that the State government would ensure workers' rights and social security are not compromised.

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Report To Be Sent To Centre

After the consultation process is completed, the expert committees will prepare a comprehensive joint report incorporating the recommendations and conclusions. The final report will then be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for further consideration and action.

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