Maharashtra to consider staggered reopening

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government, which has extended the lockdown till 7 am on June 1, will consider a staggered reopening based on how many Covid cases it has, announced Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray here on Tuesday.

‘’The first priority for Maharashtra is the health and safety of its citizens. The state government is trying to secure as many vaccines as possible for its population of 12 crore people,’’ he noted. Aaditya’s statement is crucial as the traders and shopkeepers, in particular, have been pressing for the lifting of stringent restrictions.

“It will all depend on the number of Corona patients in the state. We are trying to increase the number of tests in the state and we are also taking initiative to get everyone tested. Whether the lockdown is lifted or increased will depend on the number of corona patients. Health and safety will be our priority,” said Aditya.

He further said, “Despite the lockdown in the state, key offices, manufacturing industry, import and export activities are taking place. But if you ask when you can get out of the house for something unnecessary, it depends entirely on the number of patients,’’ he opined.

On the vaccination drive, Aditya said, ‘’The state government is trying to get as many vaccines as possible. Efforts are also underway to procure vaccines from global markets. If we want to prevent the third wave likely in September-October, we have to protect as many people as possible by vaccinating them.’’

“Vaccination is happening at the fastest pace in Maharashtra. We have vaccinated two crore people so far. Everything is in place for vaccination and efforts are being made to ensure maximum supply. We are currently facing the challenge of vaccination in rural areas with high population density,’’ said Aaditya.

Aaditya said the state government is geared up to tackle the third wave and the Task Force is making their recommendations on measures to be taken for corona containment and management.