Maharashtra To Clarify Ban On Artificial Flowers, Fadnavis Promises Strict Enforcement

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed the State Assembly that the government will soon issue a Government Resolution (GR) to remove ambiguities surrounding the ban on non-biodegradable artificial flowers across the state. The Maharashtra government had imposed a statewide ban in July 2025 on the use, sale and distribution of artificial flowers. However, legislators alleged that the prohibition is yet to be effectively enforced, with such products continuing to be openly sold in markets.

Illegal Trade Hurts Farmers

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute said illegal trade in artificial flowers is adversely impacting traditional flower growers who have invested heavily in cultivation. Supporting the demand, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil stated that declining prices of natural flowers have pushed farmers into financial distress, largely due to increasing market preference for artificial alternatives.

Greenhouse Growers Face Losses

Patil noted that flower cultivators investing lakhs of rupees in greenhouse farming are suffering losses as demand shifts towards synthetic decorations. He urged the government to ensure strict implementation of the ban and take immediate steps to safeguard the livelihood of farmers and traders.

Penalties for Violators Announced

Responding to the debate, Fadnavis warned that decorators and commercial establishments using banned artificial flowers would face penal action. He said the artificial flower trade not only harms farmers economically but also poses environmental concerns.

Natural Flower Markets Protected

Emphasising the cultural importance of natural flowers, the Chief Minister said traditional flower markets must remain functional. Referring to recent civic action against encroachments that led to closure of some flower markets in Mumbai, he assured the House that local authorities would be directed to facilitate the resumption of natural flower trade at affected locations.

