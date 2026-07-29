Maharashtra To Build Modern Ex-Servicemen Complexes At Satara & Pandharpur; First-Of-Its-Kind Project

Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File Photo

The Maharashtra government will expedite the integrated development of land belonging to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare at Satara and Pandharpur to establish modern, fully-equipped complexes for ex-servicemen and their families.

Review Meeting Chaired by Minister Desai

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Tourism, Mines and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Shambhuraj Desai at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Desai said the proposed complex at Satara would provide a permanent marketplace for products manufactured by self-help groups formed by Veer Naris (war widows) and the wives of ex-servicemen, helping strengthen their economic independence.

'First-of-its-Kind in the State'

"This will be the state's first integrated development project dedicated to the welfare of ex-servicemen and is expected to set a new benchmark in this sector," the minister said.

The proposed integrated complex at Pandharpur will offer accommodation, training facilities, guidance, administrative services and other essential amenities for ex-servicemen and their families under one roof.

Site Inspections & Land Review Done

During the meeting, officials reviewed the status of the identified land parcels at Satara and Pandharpur, site inspections, available infrastructure and the integrated development plan for land owned by the two departments. The minister also issued directions to the concerned officials to expedite the project.

Desai said that, in accordance with the Governor's directions, the project should accord the highest priority to the welfare of ex-servicemen while simultaneously promoting tourism development. He instructed officials to ensure effective planning, inter-departmental coordination and time-bound implementation.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Santosh Kumar, MTDC Managing Director Neelesh R. Gatne, Deputy Secretary (Tourism) Vijay Powar, the Director of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (Pune Division), the District Collector of Satara, the Resident Deputy Collector of Solapur, the Chief Executive Officer of the Pandharpur Temple Committee, district ex-servicemen welfare officers from Satara and Solapur, and other regional officials through video conferencing.

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