Maharashtra Civic Works To Come Under AI, Geo-Tagging & GIS Mapping For Transparent Audits | AI

Mumbai: Development works undertaken by urban local bodies in Maharashtra, including municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils, will now come under the watch of artificial intelligence (AI), geo-tagging and GIS mapping as the state government moves to improve transparency, accountability and quality in the utilisation of public funds. The Urban Development Department has constituted a special study group to recommend a technology-driven system for technical and social audits of development works. The move fulfils an announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the 2026 Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

Special Study Group Constituted

A government resolution issued on Wednesday said the study group has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Commissioner and Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration.The study group has been directed to submit its report to the government within one month. It will recommend measures to improve the existing technical and financial audit mechanisms, explore the use of AI for more accurate auditing, and examine the actual benefits of development works to citizens and their wider social impact. The committee will also suggest concrete measures to ensure that ongoing and proposed development projects are completed within deadlines while maintaining the required quality standards.

Complaints are frequently received about substandard execution and alleged misuse of funds in civic works, particularly road construction, water supply and other infrastructure projects. The proposed system is aimed at enabling authorities to monitor projects at various stages through technology and ensure that works are completed on time and according to prescribed quality standards.

Real-Time Online Monitoring via Geo-Tagging

Under the proposed high-tech audit mechanism, AI and GIS mapping will be used to assess the quality and accuracy of development works, while geo-tagging will enable online monitoring of the physical progress of projects and whether they are being completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The audit process will also involve stakeholders beyond government officials. Citizens, residents’ associations, non-governmental organisations, technical experts, academic institutions and elected representatives will be included to strengthen the social audit component.

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