Maharashtra To Boost Engineering, Polytechnic Students' Employability With AI Skilling, Centralised Placements

Minister Chandrakant Patil has called for industry-relevant training to improve students' career readiness | X - @ChDadaPatil

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: Maharashtra will focus on strengthening the skills, employability and industry readiness of engineering and polytechnic students through industry-oriented training, centralised placement services and AI-based skill development initiatives, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday.

Chairing a review meeting, Patil said students must be equipped with industry-relevant skills rather than merely receiving degrees or diplomas. He stressed closer coordination between education institutions, industry and technology sectors.

अभियांत्रिकी व पॉलिटेक्निक विद्यार्थ्यांच्या कौशल्यविकासाला गती! 🎓



आज माझ्या अध्यक्षतेखाली महाराष्ट्रातील अभियांत्रिकी व पॉलिटेक्निक विद्यार्थ्यांच्या कौशल्यविकास, रोजगारक्षमता आणि उद्योगसज्जतेच्या अनुषंगाने आढावा बैठक घेण्यात आली. विद्यार्थ्यांना केवळ पदवी किंवा पदविका न देता,… pic.twitter.com/BYQJroAcVa — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) September 9, 2026

Industry-Oriented Skill Initiatives

The meeting discussed initiatives by the Indian Society for Technical Education, including the ISTE Centralised Placement Platform, Centre for Future Skills and ISTE-SmartBridge AI Skilling Initiative.

The centralised platform will provide students with employment, internship and apprenticeship opportunities. The Centre for Future Skills will offer training in emerging technologies, while the AI initiative will provide training from basic to advanced levels.

Also Watch:

Time-Bound Implementation

Patil directed officials to prepare a clear, result-oriented and time-bound roadmap for effective implementation of the skill development programmes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/