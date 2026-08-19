Maharashtra To Begin 100-Day Door-To-Door Health Screening Campaign For People Above 30 From September 1 | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra will launch a 100-day door-to-door health screening campaign from September 1 for people aged above 30. The initiative, ‘Thirty Years Milestone: Screening and Counselling’, will cover diabetes, hypertension and three major cancers—breast, cervical and oral.

Health Teams To Conduct Household Visits Across The State

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to implement the campaign in mission mode. Health teams will visit around 40–45 households daily, identify high-risk and suspected cases, facilitate diagnosis and treatment, and ensure follow-up through a digital dashboard.

The state will also seek CSR support from corporates for TB elimination, including awareness, targeted screening, early diagnosis and linking patients to treatment. A healthcare pilot project will be launched in Kolhapur, followed by phased expansion across Maharashtra.

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