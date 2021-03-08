Maharashtra: Tiger run over by train in Gondia

A tiger was killed after being run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday morning, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 8 am between Gongli and Hirdamali railway station on the Balharshah-Gondia route in the district located in the state's Vidarbha region, he said.

Hiradamali station master alerted forest officials about the incident.

Forest personnel rushed to the spot, located around 100 km from Nagpur, and sent the carcass for an autopsy, the official said.

On March 3, two sloth bears were run over by a passenger train near Gangajhari railway station in Gondia, officials earlier said.