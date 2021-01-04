Leopard, nilgai carcasses found in Maharashtra's Gondia, probe underway

The carcasses of a leopard and a half-burnt nilgai (a large variety of Asian antelope) were found on Tilli Mohgaon-Indira Nagar Road in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the leopard's body was found in a well while that of the blue bull was lying nearby, he said.

"The spot is near Jambdi forest under Goregaon range here. The carcasses are at least three days old. The leopard's paws are missing and it may be a case of electrocution or even some superstition-related ritual. We are probing all angles," the official informed.