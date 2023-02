Maharashtra: Three women found dead in Solapur district | Representative Photo

Three women from a family were found killed in Mangalvedha town in southwestern Maharashtra's Solapur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

A suspect, a mentally unstable man, has been detained, said an official.

As per preliminary information, three women from a family were found killed with their heads smashed with a stone at Lavate Vasti in Nandeshwar village.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and senior officials are on the spot, the official said.