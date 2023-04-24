Maharashtra: 3 killed in fire at factory in Nagpur district

Maharashtra: Three killed in fire at factory in Nagpur district | Twitter/@Abhijitsing4U

Three workers were killed and three others were injured when a fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday morning.

The blaze erupted at around 11 am at Kataria Agro Pvt Limited in Sonegaon Nipani gram panchayat MIDC area, an official said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a fire-fighting operation was launched.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that three workers had died and three others were injured in the incident.

He tweeted that the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and the blaze has been brought under control.