 Maharashtra: 3 killed in fire at factory in Nagpur district
The blaze erupted at around 11 am at Kataria Agro Pvt Limited in Sonegaon Nipani gram panchayat MIDC area.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Maharashtra: Three killed in fire at factory in Nagpur district

Three workers were killed and three others were injured when a fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday morning.

The blaze erupted at around 11 am at Kataria Agro Pvt Limited in Sonegaon Nipani gram panchayat MIDC area, an official said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a fire-fighting operation was launched.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that three workers had died and three others were injured in the incident.

He tweeted that the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and the blaze has been brought under control.

Thane: Meet Lalit Pandey, security guard who saved 100 people in Orion Business Park fire
