Maharashtra: ‘Those Who Defame Congress Leaders Should Not Lecture On Culture And Values,’ Says Harshwardhan Sapkal; Slams BJP Over Kharge Row

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: BJP leaders have launched an uproar over a single word used by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. They seem to have forgotten the language used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Congress leaders. From Modi and Shah to leaders at the local level, no one in the BJP leaves any opportunity to malign the character of opposition leaders. Those who indulge in character assassination should not presume to lecture the Congress on culture and values, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal said in response.

काँग्रेस नेत्यांची बदनामी करणाऱ्या भाजपाने काँग्रेसला संस्कृती व संस्कार शिकवू नये, मोदी-शाहांची भाषा बघा मग बोला... — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) October 26, 2026

Speaking on the issue, the Congress state president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as the "Congress widow" at a public rally and used extremely derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi.

कॉग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे साहब के एक शब्द पर भाजपा के नेता हंगामा कर रहे हैं। लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह कांग्रेस नेताओं के बारे में किस तरह की भाषा का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, यह भाजपा सुविधानुसार भूल जाता है। सोनिया गांधी जी के बारे में अपमानजनक बयान, राहुल गांधी जी के खिलाफ निम्न स्तर की भाषा, रेणुका चौधरी को ‘शूर्पणखा’ कहना और ममता बनर्जी के लिए ‘दीदी ओ दीदी’ जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करना, क्या यही भाजपा की संस्कृति है? दूसरों का चरित्रहनन करने वालों को कॉग्रेस को संस्कृति और संस्कारों का पाठ पढ़ाने की जरूरत नहीं है। खड़गे साहब के एक शब्द पर भाजपा की पूरी इकोसिस्टम सक्रिय हो जाती है, लेकिन जब विपक्षी नेताओं का अपमान होता है, तब यही लोग चुप्पी साध लेते हैं। यही दोहरा रवैया है..! भाजपा की सरकार पिछले 13 वर्षों से सत्ता में है। सरकार की विफलताओं, जनता के सवालों और गंभीर आरोपों का जवाब देने के बजाय भाजपा ऐसे मुद्दों को राजनीतिक बहस का केंद्र बनाने में जुटी है। राहुल गांधी जी लगातार मोदी-शाह और भाजपा से सवाल पूछ रहे हैं और सरकार को जवाबदेह ठहराने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में जनता के असल मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाने की कोशिशें की जा रही हैं। दूसरों को संस्कृति का पाठ पढ़ाने से पहले भाजपा अपने नेताओं की भाषा और अपने आचरण पर भी नजर डाले। जनता जागरूक है और भाजपा की कथनी और करनी के अंतर को समझती है। सरकार की विफलताओं और जनता के सवालों से ध्यान हटाने के लिए की जा रही राजनीति का जवाब अंततः जनता ही देगी। @kharge @AmitShah — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) October 26, 2026

He also called Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury 'Shurpanakha' in the Rajya Sabha. Modi had used expressions such as "Pachas Crore Ki Girlfriend" and "Didi O Didi" to refer to Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had also made remarks in Parliament that sought to malign the reputations of former prime ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Sapkal said.

When a purported purification ritual was conducted at a venue in Uttarakhand after Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting there, the BJP had remained conspicuously silent, he said.

BJP leaders are making a huge uproar over a single word used by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge ji. However, the BJP conveniently forgets the kind of language Narendra Modi and Amit Shah use against Congress leaders. Insulting remarks about Sonia Gandhi ji, derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi ji, calling Renuka Chowdhury ‘Shurpanakha’, and addressing Mamata Banerjee with the remark ‘Didi O Didi’ is this what BJP’s culture stands for? Those who engage in character assassination should not lecture the Congress on culture and values. The moment Kharge ji uses a single word, the entire BJP ecosystem springs into action. But when opposition leaders are insulted, these very people remain silent. This is nothing but blatant double standards“One rule for their own, another for everyone else!” The BJP has been in power for the last 13 years. Instead of answering questions about the government’s failures, people’s concerns, and serious allegations, the BJP is trying to turn such issues into political controversies. Rahul Gandhi has kept Modi, Shah, and the BJP on their toes by relentlessly questioning them. That is why the BJP is feeling the pressure and attempting to divert public attention from the real issues. Before lecturing others on culture, the BJP must examine the language used by its own leaders and their own conduct. The people are wise enough to see through the BJP’s double standards and recognize the politics being played to cover up its failures. @kharge @AmitShah — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) October 26, 2026

Sapkal Accuses BJP Of Double Standards

"Before questioning someone else's culture, one should examine one's own. A party whose top leader publicly uses extremely derogatory language and makes insulting remarks about women should not lecture the Congress. The BJP's entire ecosystem has swung into action over a single word used by Kharge. This is a case of one rule for oneself and another for others," Sapkal said.

The BJP has been in power for the past 13 years, but its government has failed on all fronts, he alleged. With nothing to tell the public about its achievements, the BJP was trying to manufacture an issue, he said.

"The names of ministers in the Modi government have appeared in the extremely disturbing and sordid Epstein files, leaving them with no face to show. Rahul Gandhi has made life extremely difficult for Modi, Shah and the BJP. The BJP is rattled and is trying to make an issue out of anything. But the people are discerning," Sapkal said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/