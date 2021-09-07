Maharashtra: Thane, Palghar citizens asked to remain alert as MeT office forecasts heavy rain

The Thane and neighbouring Palghar administrations have asked citizens to remain alert in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction by the Regional Meteorological Centre for the Konkan region over the next three days.

The collectors of the two Maharashtra districts, in separate orders issued on Monday night, appealed to people not to venture into rivers, lakes and other water bodies in the next few days and also avoid travelling, unless absolutely necessary.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an 'orange alert' for the Konkan region, predicting heavy showers till September 9.

In view of the 10-day Ganesh festival starting from September 10, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar and his Palghar counterpart Dr Manik Gursal have asked citizens to be very careful while travelling and not to visit lakes, rivers and other water bodies.

Fisherman have been prohibited from venturing into the sea and other water bodies, as per the orders.

The district administrations have asked people not to cross bridges located over flooded rivers.

They have also asked people to keep sufficient stock of essential items at home and protect electric meters in their buildings from flood waters.

Citizens have been asked to keep a tab on directions issued by the district disaster management cells from time-to-time and not to believe in rumours.

The authorities have also asked people residing near the banks of rivers to stay alert and shift to safer places if the water level rises in their areas.

ALSO READ CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet state disaster management authority as IMD issues orange alert for...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:36 AM IST