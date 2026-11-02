Maharashtra: Thane, Beed Courts Get Bomb Threat Emails; Premises Evacuated | Salman Ansari

The Thane court complex and the Beed District and Sessions Court received bomb threat emails on Monday, November 2, triggering panic among court administration officials and prompting the evacuation of the premises.

The threatening email was allegedly sent from Canada and also mentioned courts in other districts, including Satara and Mumbai.

🎥 #Thane Court Receives Bomb Threat Through Email; Bomb Squad On SpotReported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #Mumbai #MaharashtraNews #ThaneCourt https://t.co/ZcD5pZmBwm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 2, 2026

Court Buildings Evacuated



Following the incident in Beed, police and security agencies were alerted, while security arrangements were tightened across the district.

However, details regarding the contents of the email and whether the other courts received similar threats have not yet been officially confirmed.

In Thane as well, police personnel evacuated the court complex on Monday, PTI reported.

"Judges, advocates and other staffers were safely led out of the premises," the official was quoted as saying. "A dog squad and BDDS personnel then carried out a thorough search."

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, the agency said.

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