KDMC Suspends Two Staffers Over Failure to Enforce Anti-Hawker Drive Near Dombivli Railway Station |

Kalyan: In a stern administrative action aimed at strengthening its anti-hawker campaign, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has suspended two civic employees for alleged negligence in enforcing the removal of illegal hawkers from the 'No Hawker Zone' around Dombivli railway station.

The suspended employees have been identified as Kamalakar Sonawane and Ravi Barve, both attached to the J Ward of KDMC. The disciplinary action was initiated after repeated complaints that illegal hawkers continued to occupy footpaths and public spaces despite a sustained civic drive against encroachments.

The anti-hawker campaign was launched following increasing public grievances over obstruction of pedestrian movement and worsening traffic congestion caused by unauthorized vendors operating on roads and footpaths in and around Dombivli railway station.

In response, Mayor Harshali Choudhary and Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel had directed all assistant municipal commissioners across KDMC wards to ensure strict implementation of anti-hawker measures. Ward offices subsequently deployed dedicated staff to monitor and remove illegal vendors from public spaces.

However, according to the civic administration, hawkers continued to operate in areas officially declared as 'No Hawker Zones', indicating lapses in enforcement by the field staff.

Confirming the action, J Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Jayaram Shinde said the two employees were suspended for failing to effectively discharge their responsibilities despite specific instructions issued by the administration.

He warned that similar disciplinary action would be taken against any civic employee found negligent or indifferent towards implementation of the anti-encroachment drive.

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"The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards negligence. Officers and staff entrusted with enforcement responsibilities are expected to ensure that public spaces remain free from illegal encroachments," Shinde said.

The civic administration reiterated that the anti-hawker drive would continue across railway station premises, footpaths, roads and other public spaces to ensure smooth pedestrian movement and reduce traffic congestion.

KDMC officials said sustained enforcement would be carried out to keep public areas encroachment-free and that regular monitoring would be undertaken to prevent illegal hawkers from reoccupying cleared locations.

The latest disciplinary action is being viewed as a strong message from the civic administration that accountability will be fixed not only on encroachers but also on officials and employees responsible for enforcing municipal regulations.

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