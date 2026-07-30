ICAI Launches Ohio Chapter In US, Expands Global Network To 55 Overseas Chapters

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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has expanded its international presence with the launch of its Ohio chapter in the United States, taking the institute's overseas chapter network to 55. The Ohio chapter is also the 15th ICAI chapter in the US.

The chapter was formally inaugurated in Ohio in the presence of ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President CA Mangesh Kinare, Secretary CA Dr. Jake Kumar Batra and other senior officials. The event brought together chartered accountants, industry representatives and professional organisations from India and the US.

The new chapter has been established to provide a local professional platform for Indian chartered accountants in Ohio, with a focus on networking, continuing professional development, knowledge sharing and career opportunities.

Ohio becomes 55th overseas chapter

Addressing the gathering, ICAI Vice President Mangesh Kinare described the Ohio chapter as the institute's 55th overseas chapter, calling it another step in the rapid expansion of ICAI's international network.

ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D said the institute currently has a presence across 47 countries and 85 cities, with 55 overseas chapters and 30 representative offices.

The institute is now looking to expand its presence to 100 cities and 50 countries, according to the president's address. ICAI also plans to establish a representative office in South America, which remains the only continent where it does not currently have a presence.

15 ICAI chapters now in the US

With the addition of Ohio, the US now has 15 ICAI chapters, making it the country with the largest concentration of ICAI chapters outside India.

The growth reflects the increasing presence of Indian chartered accountants across the US. ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D noted that Ohio is an important economic centre with a strong presence in manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, technology and logistics, making it a significant location for the professional community.

The institute sees overseas chapters as more than administrative extensions of ICAI. They are expected to connect members with professional opportunities, facilitate knowledge exchange and help chartered accountants who move to new countries build professional networks.

Focus on young chartered accountants

The leadership also highlighted the role the Ohio chapter can play in supporting younger and newly qualified chartered accountants.

Mangesh Kinare said overseas chapters can help young professionals adjust to new markets by providing access to senior professionals, local knowledge and opportunities to understand international business practices. He encouraged the Ohio chapter to focus on leadership development and mentorship for younger members.

The newly launched chapter will be headed by CA Siddhant Goel, who has been named its founder chairman.

The founding managing committee includes CA Varun Kapoor as vice chairman, CA Arup Mukharji as secretary, CA Ruby Bahal as treasurer and CA Nilesh Shangoi and CA Mita Jain as directors. ICAI leaders and overseas chapter representatives congratulated the team for helping convert the representative office into a full-fledged chapter.

The Consulate General of India in New York also extended its support to the new chapter. In a message, Ambassador Binaya Srikant Pradhan described the launch as an important milestone for Indian chartered accountants in the US and said the chapter could become a hub for professional excellence, networking and mentorship.