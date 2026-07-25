Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Alleged Mastermind Arrested In Bihar, Sent To Police Custody Until July 30; SIT Alleges Printing Press Security Breach Behind Leak | VIDEO

Bhiwandi Police's SIT arrested the alleged mastermind of the Maharashtra TET paper leak and expanded its probe into an alleged interstate syndicate | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 25, 2026: In a major breakthrough in the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak investigation, the Bhiwandi Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Kumar Gupta (43), along with his associate, Indrajit Singh alias Piku (30), from Bihar's Samastipur district.

The duo was produced before a Bhiwandi court on Saturday after transit formalities in Patna, and the court remanded them to police custody till July 30. Investigators claim the entire conspiracy was executed by exploiting security loopholes at an Agra-based printing press, while the total number of arrests in the case has now risen to 14.

The alleged mastermind of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, has been arrested from Bihar after evading police for nearly a month. pic.twitter.com/thhKVeA4R9 — Zeennat Rana (@izeennatrana) July 25, 2026

Mastermind Arrested After Hunt

After nearly a month of intensive investigation, the SIT traced Gupta to Samastipur, where he had allegedly been changing locations frequently to evade arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhiwandi Zone II, Pawan Bansod, told The Free Press Journal that Gupta had switched off his mobile phone and remained underground after several members of the syndicate, including his wife, were arrested.

However, investigators discovered that Gupta remained in contact with one of his close associates. By analysing the associate's Call Detail Records (CDR) and mobile location, the police tracked both men and arrested them in Bihar.

Following legal formalities at Patna Airport Police Station, the accused were brought to Bhiwandi via Pune and produced before the court, which granted police custody till July 30.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: In the TET paper leak case, a total of 14 accused have been arrested so far. The two accused arrested today will be produced before the Bhiwandi court,



DCP Pawan Bansod says, "The Maharashtra Police detected the paper leak before the examination was held.… pic.twitter.com/3w8v0L7DB7 — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Bail Pleas Await Hearing

Meanwhile, four accused already lodged in judicial custody have approached the Bhiwandi court seeking bail.

The applicants include Suman Kumari Gupta, wife of Bijendra Kumar Gupta, along with Naresh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, and Mithun Kumar. Their bail applications are scheduled to be heard on Monday (July 27).

Police officials said they would strongly oppose the bail pleas, arguing that the investigation is at a crucial stage and several aspects of the conspiracy are yet to be uncovered.

Printing Press Security Breach

According to DCP Bansod, the investigation has revealed that the paper leak originated from an Agra-based Mahim Patram printing press, where question papers for competitive examinations conducted by different states were printed.

Investigators believe the accused exploited serious security lapses inside the facility. Gupta allegedly maintained close contacts with both current and former employees of the printing press, enabling the syndicate to obtain confidential information and eventually access the examination papers.

Police suspect that after multiple meetings and careful planning, the question paper was illegally taken out of the press and distributed among members of the syndicate.

Officials believe the crime was not an isolated act but a meticulously planned operation involving several individuals over an extended period.

Delhi Meetings Tracked

The SIT has also uncovered evidence indicating that Gupta held multiple meetings at his Delhi residence with previously arrested accused Rajeev Shaw, Dheeraj Singh, and Pawan Yadav.

According to investigators, these meetings focused on the supply of the question paper, financial transactions, and the distribution strategy.

Police claim that CCTV footage and electronic evidence have corroborated these meetings, strengthening the prosecution's case.

Investigation Began In Kongaon

The investigation began after the Kongaon Police allegedly posed as prospective buyers and apprehended three accused carrying leaked TET question papers on June 27.

The arrests led to the recovery of crucial evidence and prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

As the probe progressed, investigators uncovered an interstate network extending across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar.

Police further stated that, after learning about the Kongaon operation, accused Kapil Dahiya and another associate, who were reportedly in Pune, fled through Mumbai Airport using fake Aadhaar cards and forged identities. They remain absconding, and multiple police teams are conducting searches in different states.

Arrests Reach 14

With the arrest of Gupta and Indrajit Singh, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 14.

Those arrested include the alleged mastermind, his wife, employees associated with the printing press, and several active members of the syndicate.

Police sources said Sonu Diwakar and Prakash Digambar Misal are still absconding. Investigators have also identified several additional suspects during interrogation and believe more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Money Trail Under Probe

The investigation has further revealed that Gupta allegedly paid around Rs 16 lakh, through both cash and online transactions, to Pawan Yadav, Sonu, and Sanjay Sharma for procuring the TET question paper from the printing press.

According to investigators, the syndicate intended to sell the leaked paper to candidates in Maharashtra for a much higher amount and generate substantial illegal profits.

The SIT is currently examining bank accounts, digital payment records, mobile wallet transactions, and cash movements to establish the complete money trail.

Communication Network Analysed

Investigators said the analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) has confirmed continuous communication between Gupta and several arrested accused.

The SIT is now trying to determine how many copies of the leaked question paper were prepared after being removed from the printing press, who received them, and how many candidates across Maharashtra, including Pune, may have gained access to the leaked material.

Officials suspect the network may extend beyond Maharashtra and have links with similar rackets operating in other states.

Fake Documents Used

The investigation has also highlighted the alleged role of accused Mithun Singh and Sonu Singh in preparing forged identity documents.

According to police, the duo created fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and driving licences, which were then used to obtain SIM cards. These mobile numbers allegedly served as the primary communication channel for the syndicate.

Officials said the use of forged identities initially made it difficult to trace the accused, but digital evidence and technical surveillance eventually helped investigators piece together the network.

Look Out Circular Issued

The Bhiwandi Police had earlier issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against the then absconding alleged mastermind Bijendra Kumar Gupta and his associate Kapil Dahiya to prevent them from fleeing the country and facilitate their arrest.

Police officials said the investigation is no longer confined to the arrested accused. The SIT is now working to identify agents, middlemen, printing press insiders, and prospective buyers who may have played a role in the alleged conspiracy at various stages.

Investigators believe that custodial interrogation of the accused, along with forensic examination of digital evidence and technical analysis, could lead to the exposure of several more individuals linked to the alleged paper leak syndicate.

Background Of The Accused

Police said Gupta is a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar. He reportedly completed his Higher Secondary education at MRPD College and later obtained a computer diploma in Begusarai in 2001.

He subsequently started a coaching institute and allegedly claimed to train students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

Investigators believe his association with competitive examination coaching eventually brought him into contact with paper leak networks, where he allegedly rose to become a key organiser.

Cases Across States

Police records indicate that Gupta has previously faced allegations in paper leak cases registered in different states.

A case was registered against him in Danapur, Patna, in 2022, while the Crime Branches of Cuttack and Balasore in Odisha also booked him in 2023 under serious charges related to examination paper leaks.

Investigators are now examining records from those cases to determine whether they are linked to the present Maharashtra TET paper leak investigation.

Cash Seized From Co-Accused

Police also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from co-accused Indrajit Singh during his arrest.

Investigators suspect the money may be linked to transactions carried out by the paper leak syndicate. The source of the cash and its connection with the conspiracy are currently under investigation.

Probe Expands Interstate

The SIT said the investigation is no longer limited to those already arrested. The focus has now shifted to identifying every individual involved in the chain, including agents, middlemen, printing press insiders, financiers, and prospective buyers.

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Officials believe the digital evidence collected so far, combined with custodial interrogation of the accused, could lead to significant breakthroughs in the coming days.

Police are hopeful that the investigation will expose a much larger interstate examination paper leak network and establish how the confidential TET question paper was leaked, transported, and intended to be sold before the examination.

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