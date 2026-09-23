Maharashtra Targets Road Accident Reduction With Digital Ambulance Network, Safety Audits And Trauma Care Push |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the Transport, Police, Public Works and Health departments to work in coordination and make greater use of modern technology to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the state.

Road Fatalities Decline 6% Between January And July

Addressing the 13th meeting of the State Road Safety Council at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Sarnaik stressed the need for regular road safety audits and prompt medical treatment for accident victims during the crucial ‘golden hour'. According to data presented at the meeting, road fatalities declined by 6% between January and July 2026 compared with the same period last year. In 2025, two-wheeler riders accounted for 60% of fatalities and pedestrians 22%, prompting calls for targeted safety measures.

He directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the PM-RAHAT scheme, under which accident victims are eligible for cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum of seven days. The Health, Police and Transport departments have been asked to develop an integrated system to ensure speedy hospital admission, police registration and treatment approval.

108, Private Ambulances To Be Linked On Digital Platform

Sarnaik also called for 108 and private ambulances to be brought onto a single digital platform, enabling the nearest available ambulance to reach accident sites quickly. He suggested equipping ambulances with cameras and communication systems to allow hospital doctors to monitor patients remotely and guide treatment during transportation.

The minister directed officials to strengthen trauma care facilities and plan for adequately equipped centres within every 50-kilometre radius. He also called for an air ambulance policy for expressways, the Samruddhi Expressway, coastal routes and remote areas.

Regular road safety audits were ordered at all stages of road planning, construction and maintenance. Sarnaik directed that 10% of the Public Works Department's funds be earmarked for road safety.

The meeting also discussed electronic weigh-in-motion systems to detect overloaded vehicles and remote sensing technology for checking vehicle emissions.

Under the ‘Zero Fatality District’ initiative, 11 Maharashtra districts will implement data-driven action plans to reduce deaths.

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