Maharashtra Targets Distribution Of 1 Lakh Assistive Devices To Persons With Disabilities

Palghar: In a major initiative aimed at empowering persons with disabilities, the Maharashtra government has launched a large-scale programme to provide free artificial limbs and assistive devices across the state. The drive, undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in collaboration with the Ratna Nidhi Foundation, aims to benefit one lakh beneficiaries through specially organised camps in multiple districts.

Fadnavis said the government is committed to ensuring that persons with disabilities live with dignity and have access to all necessary support systems. “The objective is to create equal opportunities for every segment of society. With help from voluntary organisations, we are working to strengthen rehabilitation services and make individuals self-reliant,” he said.

The distribution includes Jaipur foot, polio callipers, artificial hands, canes, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids. The camps are being conducted in phases across districts such as Beed, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Solapur, Palghar, Mumbai, Gadchiroli, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad, Latur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Akola, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Thane.

So far, the Foundation has distributed 29,496 assistive devices, helping rehabilitate nearly 26,000 persons with disabilities across these districts.

Globally, around 15% of the population lives with some form of disability, while India’s number stands at approximately 2.2%. In this context, the Foundation’s mobility project is being seen as a significant step toward improving confidence, independence, and quality of life for thousands in Maharashtra.

The state government expressed confidence that the project will become a cornerstone of disability rehabilitation efforts and inspire similar initiatives nationwide.

