Maharashtra: Taliye village not a landslide-prone spot but heavy rains caused the incident, says Ajit Pawar

Taliye village in Raigad district of Maharashtra was not identified as a landslide-prone area but the tragedy occurred due to excessive rains, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. Prima facie, at least 37 people lost their lives due to the landslide in the Taliye village on Thursday evening, according to officials.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar also said 90,000 people were evacuated to safety so far from nine districts in Maharashtra hit by heavy rains.

He said 21 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been working with 14 teams of the Army, the Coast Guard and others in the rain-ravaged districts. Besides, four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also joined the evacuation operations.

Parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, have been worst affected by the floods. Besides that, heavy rains have been pounding parts of the Satara district. At least 76 people died and 38 others injured in rain-related incidents, largely landslides and floods, in parts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Saturday.

Speaking about the Taliye village landslide, Pawar said it was not a landslide-prone area but the excessive rain caused the incident.

"Maharashtra has marked various areas which are landslide-prone and accordingly alerts are issued and other precautionary measures are taken. But Taliye wasn't a landslide-prone area. Considering the red alert people from some of the areas of villages were warned while some were shifted already. However, an unfortunate incident took place," said Pawar, who is guardian minister of Pune district.

He said 23 areas in the Pune district are landslide-prone including five areas in Ambegaon, two in Maval, two in Khed, three in Bhor, besides one area each in Mulshi, Junnar, and Velha. "In these areas also many people have lost their lives. A total of 76 people have lost their life due to heavy rains till Saturday morning (in Maharashtra). These include 47 in Raigad, six in Satara, four in Mumbai and nearby areas, one in Pune, 11 in Ratnagiri, five in Kolhapur, and two in Sindhudurg. 53 people are missing in Raigad, four in Satara and two in Thane till Saturday morning," Pawar added.

Pawar said the state government had already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the victims killed in floods and landslides while the Central government has announced Rs 2 lakh each.

