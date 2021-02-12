Maharashtra: Swords flaunted at birthday party, six arrested in Buldhana

Six persons including the deputy head of a municipal council have been arrested after swords were brandished during a birthday party in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Malkapur town when the birthday of deputy head of the municipal council Haji Rashid Khan Jamadar was being celebrated on a school ground.

Over 40 persons who had gathered there began to dance and some of them brandished swords, a police official said.

Local police were alerted about it and they arrived and stopped the celebration.

Six persons including Jamadar were arrested under the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons, said Buldhana superintendent of police Arvind Chavria.

Jamadar was held as he was the host.

A court sent them in police custody till February 15.

With incidents of swords being brandished or sometimes used to cut the cake during birthday celebrations on rise, state police are taking strict action in such cases.