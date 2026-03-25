Maharashtra Suspends Sub-Registrar Over Juhu Stamp Duty Evasion Causing ₹3.82 Crore Loss

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X/@cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday announced the suspension of a sub-registrar in connection with an alleged stamp duty evasion case in Juhu involving a loss of Rs 3.82 crore to the state exchequer.

Making a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Bawankule said that co-sub-registrar Ishwar D. Devshi, posted in Mumbai 31, has been suspended for allegedly misusing his position to carry out an irregular property registration without collecting the applicable stamp duty.

The issue was raised in the House through a calling attention motion by MLA Ratnakar Gutte, who highlighted the seriousness of the alleged irregularities. According to MLA Ratnakar Gutte, a plot in Juhu was originally owned by the late Nasarwanji Dorabji Sirwai and his wife, the late Meharbanu Nasarwanji Sirwai. Following their demise, the property was transferred to the administrator, Dorab Fardunji Sirwai. However, after his death, a person identified as Vidyadhar Sitaran Rao allegedly forged documents to transfer the property into his own name and got it registered. Upon detection of the alleged forgery, an FIR was registered at the Chembur police station. Ratnakar Gutte raised the issue in the Assembly, bringing the matter to the attention of the House and demanded action against Sub registrar.

Responding to the motion, the minister said preliminary findings indicate that Devshi facilitated the registration of a property in Juhu without proper recovery of stamp duty, resulting in a revenue loss of Rs3.82 crore.

Bawankule clarified that the suspension was a procedural step to ensure a fair and unhindered departmental inquiry. “The suspension is part of the process so that the investigation is not influenced. The actual accountability will be determined through a detailed inquiry,” he said.

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He added that a departmental probe has been initiated and will be completed within three months. Based on its findings, strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The government is also considering initiating criminal proceedings in the matter.

The minister further revealed that the market value of the property linked to the case is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. Along with recovering the pending stamp duty, the government is examining the possibility of attaching or acquiring the property in accordance with legal provisions.

Reiterating the government’s firm stance, Bawankule said the loss of Rs 3.82 crore would be recovered under all circumstances and those responsible for the lapse would face stringent action.

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