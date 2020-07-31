Maharashtra surpasses Mexico in Covid count

For the first time Maharashtra witnessed more than 11,000 cases in the last three months. The state recorded 11,147 new cases on Thursday, making it the highest single-day cases recorded by any state in India so far. The previous highest was 10,576 which was recorded on July 22. The total number of cases has now increased to 4,11,798 cases until now. Maharashtra has now surpassed Mexico (4,08,449), which is the sixth worst affected country in the world.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,729, with 266 patients succumbed to the SARS- CoV-2 virus on Thursday. Health experts said in the next two days death toll in Maharashtra will cross 15,000 mark.

Of the 266 deaths, 103 were from Pune district, followed by 96 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 26 in Nashik, 18 in Latur, 11 in Kolhapur, seven in Aurangabad, three in Akola and two in Nagpur.

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer said they had conducted 53,894 tests in the last 24 hours compared to 46,569 tests which was done on July 22 when more than 10,000 cases were reported. “The number of testing was increased by 13 percent on Thursday due to which cases crossed 11,000 mark. Moreover the positivity rate was also 20 per cent compared to 22.71 per cent which was on July 22,” he said.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city has recorded 1,233 new cases and 53 deaths reported on Thursday, increasing the progressive count to 1,13,187 with 6,297 deaths so far. However, only 20,211 are active, with more than 86,385 recoveries (nearly 76%)) till date.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounts for 2.36 lakh cases, followed by Pune division that has registered 98,802 cases, Nashik (32,593) and Aurangabad (16,780).