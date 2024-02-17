Maharashtra: Supriya Sule Dares Ajit Pawar For Debate; Condemns His 'Non-Parliamentary & Childish' Remarks

Supriya Sule & Ajit Pawar | ANI

Coming down heavily on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's taunt on Friday, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MP Supriya Sule said that her cousin's comment was non parliamentary and childish. Sule also said she is ready to face the strong candidate and challenged him for a debate with his candidate at the spot and time selected by them.

Ajit's taunts

On Friday, Pawar, while addressing his party workers, said, “You can't just elect the MP who doesn't work for the people of their constituency. Mere giving good speeches in Parliament, getting good parliamentarian awards and clicking selfies with people doesn't solve the issue of constituency.”

“My value in politics will go down if our Mahayuti (Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawae) candidate in the Lok Sabha election loses the Baramati constituency. Therefore, don't vote emotionally for the candidate of Sharad Pawar faction but vote wisely,” he added.