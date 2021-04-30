Maharashtra: Summer break for schools and junior colleges from May 1; new academic year to begin from June 14

Summer break for state schools and junior colleges in Maharashtra will commence from May 1, 2021. While, the new academic year 2021-22 will begin from June 14, 2021, announced the office of the director of education (primary and secondary education), Pune on Friday.

The director's office released a circular dated April 30, 2021 stating, "All state government primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, private schools under state board and junior colleges in all districts of Maharashtra will have summer break from May 1, 2021, till June 13, 2021."

The circular further stated, "The new academic year 2021-22 for state schools and junior colleges in Maharashtra will begin from June 14, 2021. While for the Vidarbha district, considering the climate, state schools and junior colleges will begin the new academic year from June 28, 2021."

As per the Secondary School Code, the director's office stated the total number of vacations in the academic year do not exceed 76 days. The director's office has the authority to reduce the long summer and Diwali vacation for schools, and instead give it on the occasion of festivals like Ganeshotsav or Christmas.

As of now, all schools, junior colleges and educational institutes in Maharashtra are closed offline and were functioning online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.