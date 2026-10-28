Maharashtra Sugar Workers Suspend Indefinite Strike After Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Assures Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar assures sugar workers of a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss their pending demands | File Photo

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Sugar workers in Maharashtra have temporarily suspended their indefinite strike after Labour Minister Akash Fundkar assured them that a high-level meeting would be convened soon in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss their long-pending demands.

The proposed meeting will bring together officials from the Cooperation and Labour departments, representatives of cooperative sugar factories and office-bearers of workers’ unions to explore solutions to the issues affecting employees in the sugar industry, Fundkar said.

📍 मुंबई मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या उपस्थितीत संयुक्त बैठकीचे आश्वासन मिळाल्यावर साखर कामगारांचा बेमुदत संप तूर्तास स्थगित! महाराष्ट्र राज्य साखर कामगार महासंघ, अहमदनगर आणि महाराष्ट्र राज्य साखर कामगार प्रतिनिधी मंडळ, पुणे या संघटनांनी साखर उद्योगातील कामगारांच्या विविध प्रलंबित मागण्यांसंदर्भात शासनाकडे सादर केलेल्या निवेदनाच्या अनुषंगाने आज मुंबई येथे बैठक आयोजित करण्यात आली होती. या बैठकीत कामगारांच्या प्रश्नांवर सकारात्मक विचारविनिमय करून त्यावर योग्य तोडगा काढण्यासाठी प्रयत्न करण्यात आले. कामगारांचे थकीत वेतन अदा करणे, बंद व आजारी साखर कारखाने पुन्हा सुरू करणे, कामगारांचे पुनर्वसन, कायमस्वरूपी व कंत्राटी कामगारांच्या वेतनासंबंधी प्रश्न मार्गी लावणे, कामगारांना शासकीय योजनांचा लाभ मिळवून देणे तसेच महाराष्ट्र औद्योगिक संबंध अधिनियम, १९४६ पूर्ववत लागू करणे अशा विविध मागण्यांवर बैठकीत चर्चा करण्यात आली. यातील काही प्रश्न सहकार विभाग, साखर आयुक्तालय आणि कामगार आयुक्तालयाच्या कार्यक्षेत्राशी संबंधित असल्याने या प्रश्नांवर संबंधित विभागांच्या समन्वयातून मार्ग काढण्यात येईल, असे यावेळी स्पष्ट केले. तसेच कामगारांच्या मागण्यांवर सविस्तर चर्चा करून त्यातून मार्ग काढण्यासाठी मा. मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांच्या उपस्थितीत सहकार व कामगार विभाग, सहकारी साखर कारखान्यांचे प्रतिनिधी आणि कामगार संघटनांच्या पदाधिकाऱ्यांची संयुक्त बैठक लवकरात लवकर आयोजित करण्यात येईल, असे आश्वासन देण्यात आले. या आश्वासनानंतर २२ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ पासून सुरू असलेला बेमुदत संप साखर कामगार महासंघाच्या वतीने तूर्तास स्थगित करण्यात आल्याची घोषणा करण्यात आली. या संपात राज्यातील सात सहकारी आणि तीन खासगी साखर कारखान्यांतील कामगार सहभागी झाले होते. याप्रसंगी आमदार श्री. विनयजी कोरे, कामगार विभागाचे उपसचिव (कामगार-२) श्री. स्वप्नीलजी कापडणीस, अतिरिक्त कामगार आयुक्त श्री. भास्करजी मामोरडे तसेच महाराष्ट्र राज्य साखर कामगार महासंघ आणि महाराष्ट्र राज्य साखर कामगार प्रतिनिधी मंडळाचे पदाधिकारी उपस्थित होते. #साखर_कामगार #आढावा_बैठक #mumbai #maharashtra — Akash Fundkar (@advakash) October 27, 2026

The assurance came during a meeting chaired by the Labour Minister following representations submitted by the Maharashtra State Sugar Workers’ Federation, Ahmednagar, and the Maharashtra State Sugar Workers’ Representatives Board, Pune. The meeting reviewed various pending demands raised by the unions.

Workers Seek Wages And Rehabilitation

The workers have sought payment of outstanding wages, the reopening of closed and financially sick sugar factories, rehabilitation of workers, resolution of wage-related issues concerning permanent and contractual employees, and access to government welfare schemes. They have also demanded the restoration of the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Act, 1946.

Since several of these issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Cooperation Department, the Sugar Commissionerate and the Labour Commissionerate, the meeting discussed the need for coordinated action by the concerned authorities. The demands will be examined in detail at the proposed meeting involving all stakeholders.

MLA Vinay Kore, Labour Department Deputy Secretary Swapnil Kapadnis, Additional Labour Commissioner Bhaskar Mamorde and representatives of the two workers’ organisations attended the meeting.

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Strike Suspended Pending Further Talks

The indefinite strike, launched on October 22, witnessed the participation of workers from around seven cooperative and three private sugar factories in the state.

Following the assurance that a high-level meeting would be convened to discuss their demands and work towards a resolution, the Sugar Workers’ Federation announced the temporary suspension of the agitation.

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