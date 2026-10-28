Maharashtra Sugar Workers Suspend Indefinite Strike After Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Assures Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Sugar workers in Maharashtra have temporarily suspended their indefinite strike after Labour Minister Akash Fundkar assured them that a high-level meeting would be convened soon in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss their long-pending demands.
The proposed meeting will bring together officials from the Cooperation and Labour departments, representatives of cooperative sugar factories and office-bearers of workers’ unions to explore solutions to the issues affecting employees in the sugar industry, Fundkar said.
The assurance came during a meeting chaired by the Labour Minister following representations submitted by the Maharashtra State Sugar Workers’ Federation, Ahmednagar, and the Maharashtra State Sugar Workers’ Representatives Board, Pune. The meeting reviewed various pending demands raised by the unions.
Workers Seek Wages And Rehabilitation
The workers have sought payment of outstanding wages, the reopening of closed and financially sick sugar factories, rehabilitation of workers, resolution of wage-related issues concerning permanent and contractual employees, and access to government welfare schemes. They have also demanded the restoration of the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Act, 1946.
Since several of these issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Cooperation Department, the Sugar Commissionerate and the Labour Commissionerate, the meeting discussed the need for coordinated action by the concerned authorities. The demands will be examined in detail at the proposed meeting involving all stakeholders.
MLA Vinay Kore, Labour Department Deputy Secretary Swapnil Kapadnis, Additional Labour Commissioner Bhaskar Mamorde and representatives of the two workers’ organisations attended the meeting.
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Strike Suspended Pending Further Talks
The indefinite strike, launched on October 22, witnessed the participation of workers from around seven cooperative and three private sugar factories in the state.
Following the assurance that a high-level meeting would be convened to discuss their demands and work towards a resolution, the Sugar Workers’ Federation announced the temporary suspension of the agitation.
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