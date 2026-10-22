Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Orders Immediate Payment Of 7 Months' Pending Wages, Action Against Those Responsible | X - advakash

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Advocate Akash Fundkar has directed officials to conduct a special inquiry into whether 230 contract workers of the Saswad Municipal Council are receiving minimum wages, Provident Fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), and other statutory benefits, while ordering the immediate clearance of their seven months of pending wages. The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting held at the Labour Commissioner's office, which was attended by MLA Vijay Shivtare, Additional Chief Secretary of the Labour Department I. A. Kundan, Deputy Secretary Deepak Pokale, and Deputy Secretary Swapnil Kapadnis.

📍 मुंबई आज मुंबई येथे कामगार आयुक्त कार्यालयात आयोजित बैठकीत सासवड नगरपालिकेतील २३० कंत्राटी कामगारांच्या प्रलंबित प्रश्नांचा आढावा घेतला. गेल्या सात महिन्यांपासून थकीत असलेले वेतन तातडीने अदा करावे, तसेच कामगारांच्या वेतनातून होणारी कपात आणि पीएफ, ईएसआय, किमान वेतनासह इतर वैधानिक लाभांबाबतच्या तक्रारींची सखोल चौकशी करण्याचे निर्देश संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांना दिले.गेल्या २८ वर्षांपासून सेवा देणाऱ्या या कामगारांना त्यांच्या हक्कांपासून वंचित ठेवता कामा नये. सन २०२२ पासून पीएफ नियमित जमा न झाल्याच्या तक्रारींसह सर्व बाबींची तपासणी करून कामगार कायद्यांचे उल्लंघन करणाऱ्यांवर नियमानुसार कारवाई करावी. तसेच सासवड नगरपालिकेकडून संपूर्ण प्रकरणाचा सविस्तर अहवाल तातडीने सादर करण्याच्या सूचना दिल्या. कामगारांचे थकीत वेतन आणि त्यांना मिळणारे वैधानिक लाभ याबाबत कोणतीही दिरंगाई खपवून घेतली जाणार नाही, ही भूमिका स्पष्ट केली.यावेळी आमदार श्री. विजय शिवतारे, कामगार विभागाच्या अपर मुख्य सचिव श्रीमती आय. ए. कुंदन, उपसचिव श्री. दीपक पोकळे आणि उपसचिव श्री. स्वप्नील कापडणीस उपस्थित होते.#LabourDepartment #maharashtra #mumbai — Akash Fundkar (@advakash) October 22, 2026

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Workers allege arbitrary wage deductions

Addressing the meeting, the Labour Minister highlighted that a total of 230 contract workers have been rendering services to the Saswad Municipal Council for the past 28 years. Despite the nature of their work being regular and perennial, these workers have not yet been absorbed into permanent service. Furthermore, workers have submitted formal complaints alleging that approximately 30 to 40 per cent of their government-sanctioned wages are being arbitrarily deducted under various pretexts.

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Minister orders statutory compliance inquiry

The minister noted serious grievances regarding statutory non-compliance, stating that the Provident Fund contributions for several workers have not been regularly deposited since 2022. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding the denial of ESI benefits, minimum wages, weekly off-days, and other legal entitlements. Emphasising that the municipality is the principal employer, Minister Fundkar asserted that it remains the municipal body's legal responsibility to ensure contractors strictly adhere to labour laws. Consequently, he instructed the department to immediately call for a detailed compliance report from the Saswad Municipal Council and initiate strict action against those found responsible for the lapses.

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