Maharashtra: 'Submit Proposals For Civic Facilities In Kanhan Municipal Council Area,' Says Minister Madhuri Misal

Minister Madhuri Misal reviews civic infrastructure plans for Kanhan Municipal Council at Mantralaya | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Maharashtra government will take positive steps to provide essential civic amenities to residents of the Kanhan Municipal Council area, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal said on Thursday.

She directed officials to immediately submit proposals seeking funds for the development of a weekly market, crematorium, vegetable market and garden in the area.

Funds For Civic Facilities

Misal was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to review various civic issues concerning the Kanhan Municipal Council.

She said that if government land was not available for the weekly market and crematorium, funds should be provided for acquisition of private land. A comprehensive plan should also be prepared for the development of the crematorium, she said.

The minister further directed officials to examine the provision of funds under the Nagarothan scheme, either in phases or by categorising the proposed works, and release funds as per rules.

Bus Station And Garden Proposed

She also directed the authorities to submit a proposal for constructing a bus station at the site reserved for the facility. Officials were asked to examine the feasibility of developing a garden on the amenity space reserved at Mouza Kanhan.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Orders Priority DNA Sampling Of Families Of Indians Missing In Nepal Floods To Aid...

Misal also called for proposals for construction of shops and commercial premises if suitable land was available for the purpose.

Action Against Encroachments

She directed officials to take action, as per rules, to remove any encroachments on reserved plots.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/