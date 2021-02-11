Maharashtra struggles with bird flu; 3,10,741 poultry birds culled so far

Mumbai: A total of 185 birds, including 180 poultry birds, were found dead due to avian influenza in Maharashtra. Samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section in Pune.

The Department of Animal Husbandry said, so far, 3,10,741 poultry birds, including 2,31,903 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 44,990 eggs and 64,639 kilograms of poultry feed have been scientifically destroyed in infected zones within a radius of 1 kilometre from the poultry farm. The process of declaring ‘infected zone’ has been initiated wherever reports were found positive for bird flu.