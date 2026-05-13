Maharashtra Strengthens Treatment, Monitoring For 5,497 Hemophilia Patients Across State

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar reviews plans to strengthen treatment and digital monitoring facilities for hemophilia patients across the state | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai, May 13: The Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to strengthen treatment and monitoring facilities for the state’s 5,497 registered hemophilia patients, with a special focus on moderate and severe cases that face a high risk of sudden bleeding.

The Health Department has already started day-care centres in every district and is now planning to modernise them further while introducing an online tracking system for patients and their treatment records.

During a review meeting at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar directed officials to constitute a state-level expert committee within a month to improve hemophilia care and monitoring.

He also instructed the department to ensure timely treatment facilities for patients and maintain updated digital records through an online portal.

State to study treatment models from other states

The minister asked officials to study hemophilia treatment policies implemented in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Karnataka to strengthen Maharashtra’s healthcare framework.

He further directed the Health Department to submit a proposal under the National Health Mission’s Annual Programme Implementation Plan seeking special funds for hemophilia treatment.

According to the Health Department, hemophilia cases in the state have been classified into mild, moderate, and severe categories. Since patients in moderate and severe categories require immediate medical attention and continuous monitoring, district-level day-care centres have been established across the state.

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Focus on modernisation and digital monitoring

Minister Abitkar also instructed officials to collect patient data systematically and upgrade the centres with modern facilities to improve disease management and prevention measures.

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