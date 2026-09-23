Maharashtra: 'Strengthen IEC Mechanism For Effective Health Education,' Says Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar

Meghna Sakore-Bordikar reviews the Public Health Department’s IEC activities and calls for wider citizen participation in health awareness programmes | File Photo

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) mechanism of the Public Health Department should be further strengthened to effectively disseminate information about health schemes and programmes and bring about positive behavioural changes among citizens, Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar said on Wednesday.

She directed officials to undertake innovative initiatives to expand health education through awareness campaigns, public participation and effective communication. She was speaking at a review meeting of the functioning and progress of the IEC division of the Public Health Department held at Arogya Bhavan in Mumbai.

Sakore-Bordikar said health awareness campaigns should focus not merely on disseminating information but also on bringing about positive changes in citizens' behaviour. IEC activities should be planned keeping in mind health campaigns, various health days, festivals and local requirements. Social organisations, NGOs, educational institutions and the media should be involved in a coordinated manner to increase public participation, she said.

IEC Activities And Implementation

She directed officials to plan IEC activities according to the annual programme and ensure effective implementation through appropriate media of activities approved by programme heads. Proposals should be prepared and necessary approvals obtained in accordance with government resolutions of the Information and Public Relations Department and through state-level IEC grants, she said.

District-level IEC activities should be implemented effectively through district extension and media officers and reviewed regularly, the minister added.

She also directed officials to prepare information and awareness material according to the objectives of health programmes and ensure its proper distribution. Emphasis should be placed on providing necessary guidance for district-level IEC activities and creating effective, citizen-oriented awareness material for various health programmes.

Focus On Behaviour Change

Sakore-Bordikar also called for regular publication of the Maharashtra Arogya Patrika and promotion of innovative initiatives in the IEC sector.

To make Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) more effective, innovative initiatives should be developed with active participation from NGOs and social organisations, she said. Coordination should also be established with various organisations, including UNICEF, the World Health Organization, National Service Scheme, Press Information Bureau, Railway Outreach Bureau and National Cadet Corps, to expand the scope of IEC and BCC activities.

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Arogya Doot Initiative

The meeting also discussed implementing the ‘Arogya Doot’ initiative for journalists, students and at district and taluka levels. Journalists, students and various local stakeholders should be involved in ensuring that accurate health-related information reaches citizens, the minister said.

Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, Commissioner (Urban) Dr Sunil Bhokare, Director Dr Vijay Kandevad, Deputy Secretary Rajshree Sarang, Deputy Director (IEC) Dr Bhagwan Pawar and Assistant Director Dr Sanjaykumar Jathar, among other officials, were present at the meeting.

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