Maharashtra Steps Up Vigilance To Prevent Child Marriages On Akshaya Tritiya 2026, Orders Statewide Action

Authorities intensify checks and awareness drives to stop child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya | Representative Image

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: In view of the age-old practice of organising weddings on the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day, which falls tomorrow, the state administration has been asked to be vigilant to prevent child marriages.

Minister directs vigilance across state

In a state-level video conference held today, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghna Sakore Bordikar directed various agencies—from the village to the district level—to remain vigilant.

आज अक्षय तृतीया च्या मुहूर्तावर होणारे बालविवाह रोखण्यासाठी राज्यातील सर्व जिल्हाधिकारी, पोलीस अधीक्षक, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी तसेच महिला व बालविकास विभागाच्या अधिकाऱ्यांची महत्त्वपूर्ण बैठक घेतली.



या बैठकीत बालविवाह प्रतिबंधासाठी करण्यात येणाऱ्या उपाययोजनांचा सखोल आढावा… pic.twitter.com/cdiuHthVlZ — Meghna Sakore Bordikar (@MeghnaBordikar) April 18, 2026

Local officials tasked with age verification

All sarpanches, police patils, gram sevaks, and anganwadi workers in the state have been instructed to verify the age of both the bride and groom before any marriage takes place in their villages.

Special attention is being given to weddings conducted on Akshaya Tritiya, with the police department and local administration directed to work in coordination to ensure that no child marriages occur.

Special teams will be set up at the taluka and village levels to physically inspect temples, marriage halls, and other wedding venues. Clear instructions have been issued to register cases immediately if any instance of child marriage is found.

District-level coordination and action plans

Under the leadership of District Collectors, meetings are being held with officials from the revenue, police, and education departments to prepare district-wise action plans. All tehsildars and block development officers have been directed to actively participate in this campaign.

Additionally, service providers related to weddings—such as marriage halls, caterers, printing presses, photographers, bands, and pandits—have been instructed not to provide services without verifying the age of the bride and groom; otherwise, legal action will also be taken against them.

Awareness campaigns to curb child marriage

To raise awareness against child marriage, campaigns will be conducted through public announcements in villages, poster drives, special gram sabhas, parent meetings in schools, and outreach through women’s self-help groups.

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Citizens urged to report cases

Even citizens have been urged to report any information related to child marriages by calling Child Helpline 1098 or Dial 112. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Minister Meghna Sakore Bordikar has appealed for cooperation from all sections of society to support this campaign aimed at curbing child marriages in the state.

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