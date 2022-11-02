Maharashtra: State Women’s panel serves notice to Sambhaji Bhide over ‘bindi’ remark

Sambhaji Bhide | File

The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission on Wednesday served a notice to the right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide demanding explanation over his comment on a women journalist.

Bhide, who met the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya, stoked controversy after he told a new channel’s female journalist to apply ‘’bindi’’ on her forehead before coming to take his byte for the channel and refused to speak to her.

Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar in her notice to Bhide said, "You refused to talk to a female journalist because she had no bindi on her forehead. A woman is known by the quality of her work. Your statement is demeaning to a woman's pride and her social stature."

Chakankar said that the commission was taking note of his statement as it has led to angry comments from across the society.

"Under section 12(2) and 12(3) if state women's commission act, 1993, you are hereby asked to explain your position of not speaking with a female journalist because she was not wearing a bindi," it said.

The journalist of a television channel later tweeted that whether to apply bindi or not was her choice.

"It is my right to decide as to whether to apply bindi or not and when to apply it. We live in a democratic country," she tweeted, adding that one tends to respect the person due to his old-age. "But that person should also be qualified for the same," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe criticised Bhide for the violation of Constitutional rights of women to work without any restrictions.

‘’Bhide under the pretext of patriotism is dictating his terms to women that needs to be condemned,’’ she added.