Maharashtra: State to compensate victims of incessant rains 'immediately'

Representative picture | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to consider sustained incessant rains as a ‘natural calamity’ and also resolved that farmers who incur losses due to it should be duly compensated immediately.

Accordingly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the relief and rehabilitation department to take immediate steps to compensate the victims of incessant rains.

Cabinet's four crucial decisions

The state cabinet also took four important decisions in Tuesday's meeting including to announce redevelopment policy of buildings under the Backward Class Cooperative Housing Scheme to provide houses to the backward class persons; to increase salary of contract instructors in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to ₹25,000; to establish a new veterinary medical college at Akola and to extend the period for the industry policies related to electronics, space and defence and readymade garment sectors till the new policies are brought in.

Here why redevelopment is necessary:

Most of the Backward Class Cooperative Housing Schemes are 55 to 60 years old and are in dilapidated condition, hence redevelopment is necessary. While redeveloping the old societies, their original form of 90 per cent backward class members and 10 per cent others would be maintained and even in the additional area they will get after redevelopment too shall have the 80-20 ratio of backward class and other members, the government has resolved. The cabinet decision also said that with this decision, all the previous decisions in this regard have been nullified and all the new proposals would be routed through MHADA for the approval from the social justice department.

Similarly, a number of domain specific industry policies had expired between March and May this year and hence the government has decided to continue with the old policies till they are replaced with the new ones, says a a note from the Chief Minister's Office.