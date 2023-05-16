 Maharashtra: State to compensate victims of incessant rains 'immediately'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: State to compensate victims of incessant rains 'immediately'

Maharashtra: State to compensate victims of incessant rains 'immediately'

Accordingly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the relief and rehabilitation department to take immediate steps to compensate the victims of incessant rains.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to consider sustained incessant rains as a ‘natural calamity’ and also resolved that farmers who incur losses due to it should be duly compensated immediately.

Accordingly Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the relief and rehabilitation department to take immediate steps to compensate the victims of incessant rains.

Cabinet's four crucial decisions

The state cabinet also took four important decisions in Tuesday's meeting including to announce redevelopment policy of buildings under the Backward Class Cooperative Housing Scheme to provide houses to the backward class persons; to increase salary of contract instructors in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to ₹25,000; to establish a new veterinary medical college at Akola and to extend the period for the industry policies related to electronics, space and defence and readymade garment sectors till the new policies are brought in.

Here why redevelopment is necessary:

Most of the Backward Class Cooperative Housing Schemes are 55 to 60 years old and are in dilapidated condition, hence redevelopment is necessary. While redeveloping the old societies, their original form of 90 per cent backward class members and 10 per cent others would be maintained and even in the additional area they will get after redevelopment too shall have the 80-20 ratio of backward class and other members, the government has resolved. The cabinet decision also said that with this decision, all the previous decisions in this regard have been nullified and all the new proposals would be routed through MHADA for the approval from the social justice department.

Similarly, a number of domain specific industry policies had expired between March and May this year and hence the government has decided to continue with the old policies till they are replaced with the new ones, says a a note from the Chief Minister's Office. 

Read Also
Maharashtra witnesses heavy rain, thunderstorms in Marathwada; 153 villages affected
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: City witnessed considerable dip in waste generation, says report

Mumbai News: City witnessed considerable dip in waste generation, says report

Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in...

Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in...

Maharashtra: BJP chief Bawankule smells 'conspiracy' behind recent communal clashes

Maharashtra: BJP chief Bawankule smells 'conspiracy' behind recent communal clashes

Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning

Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning

5 Palghar fishermen back 3 years after being in Pakistan jail

5 Palghar fishermen back 3 years after being in Pakistan jail