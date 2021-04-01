Maharashtra: State revises Covid testing rates amid rapid rise in cases

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the government on Wednesday provided much-needed relief to the patients by reducing the rates charged for RT-PCR tests by the private laboratories for coronavirus diagnosis. This is the sixth occasion when the government has reduced the RT-PCR rates. Initially, it was done at Rs 4,500 and now Rs 500 per person.

Earlier, the state government had continuously revised the corona test rates in September, October, and December to Rs 1,200, Rs 980, and Rs 700 respectively. As per today’s decision, the revised rates are Rs 500, Rs 600, and Rs 800 for corona tests.

The patient will be charged Rs 500 for taking the sample from the collection center and reporting it to the patient, Rs 600 will be charged for sample testing and reporting from the laboratory to the hospital, Covid Care Center, Quarantine Center, and Rs 800 for the collection of samples and delivery of test reports to the patient's residence. No private laboratory in the state can charge more than this ceiling, said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Department of Health.

In addition to the RTPCR test, rates have been fixed for rapid antigen and antibody tests. These rates will be charged for three stages, namely, if the patient comes to the laboratory himself, takes samples from the examination center or in combination, and goes to the patient's home to take samples. Rates for antibodies (ELISA for SARS covid) tests are 250, 300, and 400. The rates for CLIA for SARS covid antibodies test are 350, 450, 550. Rates of 150, 200, and 300 are now fixed for patients coming to the laboratory for rapid antigen tests.