Maharashtra: State Restores ₹1 Lakh Financial Aid Decision For Families Of Farmer Suicide Victims After Backlash

Maharashtra: State Restores Financial Aid Decision For Families Of Farmer Suicide Victims After Backlash | Representative picture

After evoking backlash and criticism, the Maharashtra government has reversed its decision to stop financial aid for the families of farmers who committed suicide. The scheme provides Rs1 lakh as relief to the heirs of farmers who commit suicide. In the initial government circular issued on September 3, the government had stated that emergency funds would no longer be available, which sparked widespread criticism.

The opposition claimed the funds were being redirected to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, the new GR clarified that the funds for the scheme have been allocated to divisional commissioners and will be disbursed by district collectors as before.

Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil said, “If there is a shortage of funds, more will be allocated, but no injustice will be done to the farmers.”

The issue is particularly sensitive in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, which have seen high numbers of farmer suicides. In the last six months alone, over 1,000 farmers have taken their lives in these areas.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had pledged to make the state suicide-free for farmers, now faces pressure to deliver on that promise amid growing concerns about the agricultural crisis in Maharashtra.