Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Orders ₹1 Lakh Compensation In Amravati Custodial Death Case, Holds Police Negligent

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission directs compensation after finding police negligence in custodial death | File Image

Mumbai, April 9: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has held police personnel attached to Rajapeth Police Station in Amravati accountable for the custodial suicide of a 24-year-old man in 2021, ruling that they failed in their duty to ensure his safety. The Commission has directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

Findings of negligence by police personnel

The Commission found the police officials guilty of negligence, observing that they failed to prevent the deceased, Sagar Shripatrao Thakare, from taking his own life while in custody.

“The Commission is of the opinion that the Police Officers deployed for the security and protection of the accused failed to keep Sagar Shripatrao Thakare in safe custody. All five police officers deployed for security and guard duty were unable to ensure the safety of the accused in the lock-up. The right to life… was violated,” the order stated.

State held vicariously liable

It further observed that monetary compensation is a well-recognised remedy for violation of the fundamental right to life, adding that the State is vicariously liable for lapses by its officials.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar and Member Sanjay Kumar in connection with the custodial death at Rajapeth Police Station under the Amravati Police Commissionerate.

Case details and postmortem findings

According to records, Thakare was arrested in August 2021 in connection with offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He was lodged in the police lock-up, where he died by suicide on August 19, 2021, allegedly hanging himself with his shirt from the iron gate between 6 am and 7 am.

A postmortem conducted at Government Medical College, Akola, confirmed the cause of death as “asphyxiation due to hanging,” with no external injuries apart from those consistent with hanging.

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No foul play, but negligence established

The Commission relied on inquiry reports which found no evidence of custodial violence or foul play. CCTV footage from the police station corroborated that Thakare died by suicide, the order noted.

Despite ruling out foul play, the Commission held that the failure of police personnel to prevent the incident amounted to negligence, warranting compensation to the victim’s next of kin.

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