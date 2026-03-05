Maharashtra Deposits ₹3.60 Crore In Bombay High Court Towards SHRC-Ordered Human Rights Compensation |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has deposited Rs3.60 crore in the registry of the Bombay High Court towards compensation awarded by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in cases of human rights violations.

The amount was deposited pursuant to the high court’s order dated February 17, 2026.

An affidavit was filed by Umesh Narayan Chandiwade, Deputy Secretary in the Home Department stating that it deposited the amount on February 27.

Earlier, the high court had granted the state two weeks to deposit Rs3.60 crore towards compensation directed by the SHRC in 136 cases. The court had also warned that if the amount was not deposited within the stipulated period, the principal secretary of the home department would have to remain present before the court.

The directions were passed by a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad while rejecting an application filed by the state seeking recall or modification of the earlier order directing the deposit.

The state had contended that compensation directions remained pending in only 33 cases involving Rs33 lakh and that most of the commission’s directions had already been complied with.

The directions were passed in a public interest litigation filed by advocate Satyam Surana alleging large-scale non-payment of compensation awarded by the MSHRC to victims of human rights violations.

