Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Issues Notice To Thane Police Commissioner Over Traffic Disruptions & Commuter Inconvenience | Representational Image

Thane, November 06, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken strong intervention regarding public distress caused by frequent protests, loud sloganeering, and severe traffic gridlocks across Thane. Taking cognisance of citizen complaints, the Commission issued a formal notice to the Thane Police Commissioner, demanding a detailed compliance report within 48 hours. Additionally, authorities have been directed to formulate and enforce an effective traffic management plan within two days to alleviate commuter hardships, with the next official hearing scheduled for November 16.

Commission Highlights Violations Of Citizen Rights

The SHRC highlighted severe infringements on basic citizen rights caused by ongoing demonstrations. The complaints emphasised that key emergency services, including ambulances and school buses, along with daily commuters and office-goers, face constant disruptions. Furthermore, high-decibel loudspeakers used during protests in areas like Late Annasaheb Ambedkar Bazaar severely hamper residents' sleep, health, and students' education. Commission Chairperson Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, alongside members Kamalakar Gaikwad and Kamleshwar Dnyandev Patil, directed senior inspectors from Wagle Estate, Kasarwadavli, and Kapurbawdi police stations to submit reports on protest permissions, loudspeaker authorisations, and actions taken against illegal road blockades.

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Political Protests Trigger Traffic Disruptions

The unrest intensified following protests led by Shiv Sena (UBT) Thane District Chief Pradeep Shinde, who attempted to meet Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the murder of Ram Pusalkar. Shinde's detention by police sparked anger among opposition workers, leading to escalated demonstrations and tyre-burning incidents that paralysed key stretches like Ghodbunder Road. Frustrated by continued police inaction despite repeated grievances, local residents approached the Human Rights Commission to restore public order.

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