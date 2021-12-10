Maharashtra: State housing minister Jitendra Awhad warns job seekers against fraud people demanding money

The State Housing minister Jitendra Awhad has alerted job seekers, who have applied for MHADA jobs to be away from unscrupulous people, demanding money in exchange of false job assurance. In a video, minister Awhad claimed that he got to know about such fraud instances from Nashik, Akola and otherparts of the state wherein frauders are claimed to be minting money from people seeking government job opportunity.

Minister has made it clear that if needed, the scheduled MHADA recruitment test exams of December 12 will be cancelled. "Meanwhile, MHADA follows strict measures in the entire recruitment process and there is no backdoor entry to get the job.My department will not tolerate any fraudulent practices and will take action, if anyone caught red handed," Awhad asserted. Those who are aware of such people can also come forward and alert MHADA, he said.

The MHADA had reportedly called applications in month of September, 2021 from qualified individuals interested to work in various vacant posts in its office. These vacant positions are in admin, clerical and survey departments. Total 565 posts are available.

The Free Press Journal had reported in October that how MHADA had obtained whopping response from applicants. Over 2.73 lakh job seekers have applied for these vacant posts. Eventually stating that for just one position there are thousands of applicants who are trying their luck.

