 Maharashtra: State Govt Signs MoU To Tackle Heart Disease Prevalence In Palghar
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Maharashtra: State Govt Signs MoU To Tackle Heart Disease Prevalence In Palghar

Palghar: Pharma giant Lupin’s research foundation and the state government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) in Palghar.

The Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation aims to strengthen the existing healthcare systems and programmes in Maharashtra by focusing on awareness and enhancing quality, accessibility, and utilization of healthcare services by improving accessibility to high-quality, cost-effective medicines for vulnerable communities, it said. 

Dr Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director (NCD), Directorate of State Health Services said that this collaboration is poised to significantly lower the prevalence of CVD and COPD in Palghar’s selected blocks.

Healthcare assessment study conducted

An assessment study was conducted to map existing services, identify challenges in healthcare delivery, and estimate the cost-of-service gaps. The findings were reviewed by the Public Health Department and incorporated into Lupin’s final programme, which will be implemented over the next five years, initially focusing on two blocks, Palghar and Dahanu.

