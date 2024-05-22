Maharashtra State Govt Approves ₹2.8 Crore For Purchase Of 201 Water Cooler For Prison Inmates

The State Government has given administrative approval for funds of Rs 2.81 crore for purchase of water cooler with purifier in the prisons across the state. The purifier will be installed near each barrack of the prison to supply clean drinkable water to the inmates in the prison, officials said.

According to the government officials, it is necessary to increase and modernize the medical facilities in the prisons of Maharashtra. "For this, it is very necessary to understand the health needs of all prison inmates and to install water coolers with purifiers near each barrack of the prison to supply clean drinkable water to the inmates in the prison," said an official.

He added, "Accordingly, a proposal had been received from the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) after which it has been decided that to increase the medical facilities in the prisons and under this scheme in the prisons of the state administrative approval is being given for the purchase of 201 Water Cooler with Purifier equipment worth Rs 2.81 crore."

The Prisons department has launched several welfare initiatives for inmates in recent times. On Tuesday, a Family Help Desk initiative was started on a pilot basis to help women prisoners in the Mumbai District Women's Jail. This project was conceptualized by Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector of Prisons, South Division, Mumbai, in collaboration with an NGO. Its objective is to provide welfare to children of female convicts and psychological support to female inmates.