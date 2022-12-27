Maharashtra: State govt announces slew of initiatives for the benefit of Marathi-speaking people from border area

Eknath Shinde | PTI

Nagpur: After the resolution moved by Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde condemning the anti-Marathi trend of the Karnataka government was passed unanimously in both houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, he made a slew of announcements to protect the interests of the Marathi speaking people residing in the border area and provide benefits to them.

The persons who have sacrificed in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border agitation have been declared as “martyrs”. CM announced a month pension of Rs 20,000 will be paid to one of his or her close relatives like a freedom fighter. The decision has been taken at the high power committee meeting.

At present, total 13 beneficiaries are receiving pension including 8 in Kolhapur, 3 in Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs, 1 each in Pune and Ratnagiri.

‘’Marathi speaking candidates from 865 villages and Belgaum, Nipani , Karwar, Bidar and Bhalki cities in border area have been made eligible to apply for appointment to the posts in Maharashtra Government service if they fulfill all the conditions of the recruitment rules and if they are selected on merit basis for appointment. While verifying residence for 15 consecutive years in Maharashtra, taking into account 15 years of residence in 865 villages, proof of residence in prescribed format is required to be submitted to the competent authority,’’ said Shinde.

While applying for allotment through the Housing Board of Maharashtra, the Housing Department has been instructed to treat the 15 years of residence in 865 villages in the boundary claimed by the Government of Karnataka as their residence in the state of Maharashtra. Every year registered organizations in the border area working in the experimental areas through the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Department of Culture will be eligible to receive grants as per the government criteria.

Shinde said the School Education Department has given concessions to the candidates from the border area for the post of education servant. Further, concessions are also given by other ministerial departments to Marathi speaking candidates from the border area. Through the Department of Higher and Technical Education, 5 percent reserved seats in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Pre-Training Center and 20 seats for the Engineering Degree Examination have been made available for candidates from this region.

Department of Medical Education has reserved 8 seats for Government Medical Colleges, 2 seats for Dental Colleges and 5 seats for Government Aided Ayurvedic Colleges.

A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Minority Development Department) to protect the rights of minority citizens in the border area and review the facilities/concessions to be provided as per the constitution and propose concessions.

‘’It has been decided to provide financial assistance to Marathi organizations/ mandals working for Marathi speaking people in 865 villages of Maharashtra-Karnataka border area for development, conservation, nurturing and promotion of Marathi language. The said initiative will be implemented through the State Marathi Development Board. A provision of Rs 1 crore has been made for this initiative for the financial year 2022-23,’’ said Shinde.

For the purpose of development, conservation, nurturing and promotion of Marathi language, a maximum grant of Rs 1 lakh will be sanctioned for each activity. If a Marathi-speaking organization/Board undertakes more than one activity, the government has taken a decision to sanction grants for such activities up to a maximum limit of Rs 1 crore.

CM said the government has taken a decision to coordinate with the Karnataka Government to withdraw the cases filed against the Marathi speaking people residing in the border area, to put up 7/12 excerpts as well as notice boards in the office in Marathi language, to use Marathi language at all levels and not to force Kannada language on the Marathi speaking people.

In a high powered committee meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, instructions were given to the Public Health Department to implement the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in 865 villages in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border area.

It has been decided to re-include 865 villages in the border areas under the Chief Minister's Assistance scheme.