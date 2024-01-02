 Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Proposes Fuel Adjustment Charges Hike For Navi Mumbai, Thane & Surrounding Areas
The hike will be between 10 paise and 70 paise based on the usage and will be reflected in the electricity bill for the month of December 2023.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Beware before you consume electricity. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC) has proposed to increase the burden on the electricity usage by infusing additional fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for residential as well as commercial users.

The hike will be between 10 paise and 70 paise based on the usage and will be reflected in the electricity bill for the month of December 2023. The hike will impact the consumers from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Vasai, Virar and other areas where MSEDC supplies power to the consumers.

BPL families to pay hike of 10 paise per unit

The rate hike is a response to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulation Commission (MSERC) directive of 2020 which allows MSEDC to recover expensive power purchase.

“The FAC varies from consumer to consumer. Lower the usage, lower the hike. If a consumer is using electricity till 100 units per month, then the hike will be of just 20 paise. Similarly, for those using electricity till 500 units, the FAC will be 70 paise. The consumers hailing from BPL families will have to pay a hike of just 10 paise per unit,” said a senior MSEDC official not wishing to be named.

'Will not have much effect on total bill amount'

The official added that the hike in FAC is very minimal and will not have much effect on the total bill amount. “For MSEDC though it will have a major effect since the power distribution company will be able to meet the expenses incurred towards purchasing power,” he added.

The commercial users will also have to pay additional charges which will be in the same range as that of residential consumers, the official added.

