Maharashtra State Cooperative Union Expands Activities, Approves Headquarters Redevelopment And Recruitment Of 130 Employees |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Cooperative Union has decided to expand its activities across the state and undertake the development of its headquarters in Pune, along with properties in Kolhapur and six other locations. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union’s Board of Directors chaired by its president, MLA Pravin Darekar, in the presence of Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware.

Board meeting details

The board approved a proposal to develop the Pune head office and other properties to strengthen the Union’s infrastructure and outreach. It also cleared the recruitment of 130 employees to support the organisation’s expanding activities.

As part of efforts to enhance the reach of its publication Sahakari Maharashtra, the board decided to increase annual subscriptions and advertising initiatives, while also encouraging contributions of news reports and articles from across the state.

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Publication enhancement

The meeting also reviewed several proposals aimed at revitalising the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union. These included amendments related to the education fund provisions under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, restoration of government grants to the Union, and recovery of outstanding education fund dues amounting to ₹18.42 crore from various cooperative institutions.

The board further discussed the implementation of recommendations made by expert committees, recovery of pending dues from cooperative management institutes, and securing financial assistance from the state government for the renovation of the Union’s headquarters and district-level cooperative training centres.

It was decided that detailed proposals on these issues would be forwarded by the Cooperation Commissioner for further consideration by the state government.

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