Maharashtra: State Commission for Women asks police to submit report on Narayan Rane's remark on Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian

Two days after Narayan Rane made repeatative allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian was gang-raped and murdered, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has asked the Mumbai Police's Malvani police station to submit a report on Union minister's allegations within 48-hours.

In a press conference on Saturday, Narayan Rane had repeated his allegations that Disha Salian was gang-raped and murdered.

Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar lodged a complaint against the minister over his statement. "It is unfortunate that Disha is being defamed even after her death. Even the CBI has investigated the matter and this despite the post-mortem report stating that Disha was neither raped nor was she pregnant," Pednekar said in her complaint.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar tweeted the directions. "The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has directed the Senior Inspector of Police, Malvani Police Station to submit a report in this regard within 48 hours," she said in a tweet.

The allegations of Rane came a day after he got a notice from the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for inspecting his bungalow in Juhu for alleged violations.

On Monday, BMC officials inspected Rane's bungalow for alleged violations. The Union Environment Ministry too issued a notice to Rane's seaside bungalow in Malvan for alleged violations of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ).

Rane had alleged the action by the state government as vendetta politics.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:09 PM IST