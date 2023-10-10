Maharashtra: State Cabinet To Introduce New Policy To Bring In Private Investments In Hydropower Projects

File

Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday resolved to bring in a new policy for Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) aimed at bringing in private investment in the field of hydro-electric power generation projects.

The cabinet also decided to bring in the 'Lake Ladki Yojana' for the empowerment of girls in the state; approved change in the name of the university to Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar instead of Aurangabad; transferred work on gauge conversion for Phaltan-Pandharpur railway line to the Ministry of Railways; approved creation of two new sessions court in Sangli and Ahmednagar districts and allocate land to the Bhonsala Military School at Nagpur.

Lek Ladki Yojana

Under the ‘Lek Ladki Yojana’ (Dear Daughter Scheme) for families with annual income up to Rs one lakh, a family with a yellow and saffron ration card will receive Rs 5000 after the birth of a girl child, Rs 6000 after she is enrolled in standard first, Rs 7000 after the sixth standard, Rs 8000 after standard 11 and Rs 75,000 after completing 18 years of age.

“The girl child will be benefited from Rs 1.01 lakh in total after completion of 18 years,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after the cabinet meeting. The scheme, announced in the budget session of March 2023, will be applicable for the child born after April 1, 2023.

The scheme will promote birth of a girl child, and her education and to stop child marriage and malnutrition, CM Shinde added.

25,000 MW power generation through renewable sources till 2025

The state has put forth a target of 25,000 MW power generation through renewable sources till 2025. Of this 10,757 MW power generation has already started. However, for the rest of the target solar or wind power generation doesn't have enough potential in the state. Hence, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to bring in a new policy for Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) aimed at bringing in private investment in the field of hydro-electric power generation projects. The state government currently has a PSP project running at Ghatghar near Bhandardara since 2008. Since these kinds of projects have a potential to control power generation and storage at will, these are being preferred over other modes and hence private investment in the sector is being attracted. Formation of a new policy shall boost development of such kinds of energy efficient and eco-friendly projects, said a senior CMO official.