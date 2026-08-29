Maharashtra Starts Registering Citizens Stranded In Nepal Floods; MBVV Police Issue Helpline Appeal

MBVV Police have urged families to register details of relatives stranded or uncontactable in Nepal amid severe flooding | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, August 29, 2026: The Maharashtra government has initiated the process of gathering information on state residents and tourists stranded in Nepal following severe flooding in the region.

In light of the situation, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has urged local families to register details of any missing relatives on the helpline portal issued by the state government.

Flooding Leaves Pilgrims Unaccounted For

Disastrous flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border has caused widespread destruction, snapping communication with nearly 400 pilgrims. Among those unaccounted for are 105 Indian citizens and 37 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Authorities suspect that several residents from Maharashtra may be among the stranded pilgrims.

Registration And Helpline Details

To trace affected citizens and streamline relief efforts, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority has released a dedicated online registration link and emergency helpline number.

The MBVV police have specifically appealed to residents of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar who are unable to contact family members or tourists in Nepal to submit their details immediately to the state control room helpline.

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Required Details For Registration

● Personal Identification: Full name, passport number, mobile/WhatsApp number, local address, and district in Maharashtra.

● Location & Status: Current country, city, physical address, live GPS location, and visa details.

● Group & Emergency Info: Number of co-travellers accompanying the person, nearest available airport, and any urgent medical conditions or healthcare requirements.

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